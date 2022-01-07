RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Might Be Out After Breaking This Cardinal Rule
Mary Cosby has had a rocky Season 2 on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." The first lady of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church already drew skepticism from fans when accusations about her leadership surfaced. Mary was most recently in hot water with fans after she made a racially insensitive remark about Asians to her co-star, Jennie Nguyen. When Jennie confronted Mary and asked her to take some responsibility for her words, Mary seemed to double down and ignore Jennie's experience, leading to more backlash from "RHOSLC" fans that even extended to Meredith Marks appearing to side with Mary.
"Racism, in any form, is RACISM!" Jennie wrote after the episode aired in a since-deleted tweet, per Queens of Bravo. "This is what my husband and I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit." In addition to her remark to Jennie, fans were outraged when Mary compared castmate Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug" following her arrest on federal fraud charges. In real-time, Mary is running low on allies in the "RHOSLC" group, as she called enemy Whitney Rose a "liar" and a "bobblehead" on Twitter, per Page Six.
The latest news from the "RHOSLC" production team doesn't seem positive for fans of Mary after it was revealed that she just broke a cardinal rule of the "Housewives" franchise.
Mary Cosby's reunion absence causes firing rumors
Mary Cosby skipped out on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion taping, producer Andy Cohen confirmed on his Instagram Story on January 7. When asked if Mary showed up, Andy replied, "Sadly, no." An insider later confirmed to Page Six that Mary did indeed bail on the reunion show because she supposedly "did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season." The source claimed Mary was "terrified" to discuss the allegations of her being racist and running a cult.
Missing out on a reunion special is a big no-no for housewives and the insider noted Mary will "most likely" not be asked back for the coming weeks' production of "RHOSLC" Season 3. "This was the kiss of death for Mary," they shared. If true, Mary's situation appears to be similar to that of Lisa Vanderpump, who skipped out on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion in 2019 before making a dramatic exit from the series. Additionally, fellow "RHOBH" alum — Adrienne Maloof — bailed on the reunion in 2013, which reportedly got her fired.
Nonetheless, the fan climate around Mary on social media has gotten pretty hostile. When responding to a user on Twitter who asked what was wrong with her, Mary fired back, "Go jump! I don't care what you think? I don't know you and don't want [to]!" At the time of this writing, fans are still waiting to hear the departure news from Mary herself.