RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Might Be Out After Breaking This Cardinal Rule

Mary Cosby has had a rocky Season 2 on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." The first lady of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church already drew skepticism from fans when accusations about her leadership surfaced. Mary was most recently in hot water with fans after she made a racially insensitive remark about Asians to her co-star, Jennie Nguyen. When Jennie confronted Mary and asked her to take some responsibility for her words, Mary seemed to double down and ignore Jennie's experience, leading to more backlash from "RHOSLC" fans that even extended to Meredith Marks appearing to side with Mary.

"Racism, in any form, is RACISM!" Jennie wrote after the episode aired in a since-deleted tweet, per Queens of Bravo. "This is what my husband and I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit." In addition to her remark to Jennie, fans were outraged when Mary compared castmate Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug" following her arrest on federal fraud charges. In real-time, Mary is running low on allies in the "RHOSLC" group, as she called enemy Whitney Rose a "liar" and a "bobblehead" on Twitter, per Page Six.

The latest news from the "RHOSLC" production team doesn't seem positive for fans of Mary after it was revealed that she just broke a cardinal rule of the "Housewives" franchise.