Mary Cosby Is Fuming Over Meredith Marks' Online Behavior

A feud may be heating up between "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks. "RHOSLC" Season 2 has no shortage of drama within the cast, as series newcomer Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary about a racist remark she made toward Asians on the latest episode. "Take responsibility for your words," Jennie told Mary at Whitney Rose's beauty brand launch party, per People. The group discussion went left quickly, and unlikely friends Meredith and Mary exited together.

Meredith's on-screen loyalty to the problematic housewife led viewers to question why Meredith would stand by Mary, who made racially insensitive comments not only to Mary, but also about Jen Shah after she was arrested. The jewelry designer took to Twitter to clarify her actions. "I am not protecting Mary," she tweeted on January 2. "I am protecting myself from the combative energy that seems to always happen with this group." Meredith continued in a separate tweet, claiming she "did not point fingers at anyone" in the discussion. Meredith also seemingly tried to distance herself from Mary after the episode. "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive," she tweeted. "I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support."

Meredith's final comment caught Mary's attention, and the evangelist church first lady is fuming over what her frenemy had to say.