Mary Cosby Is Fuming Over Meredith Marks' Online Behavior
A feud may be heating up between "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks. "RHOSLC" Season 2 has no shortage of drama within the cast, as series newcomer Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary about a racist remark she made toward Asians on the latest episode. "Take responsibility for your words," Jennie told Mary at Whitney Rose's beauty brand launch party, per People. The group discussion went left quickly, and unlikely friends Meredith and Mary exited together.
Meredith's on-screen loyalty to the problematic housewife led viewers to question why Meredith would stand by Mary, who made racially insensitive comments not only to Mary, but also about Jen Shah after she was arrested. The jewelry designer took to Twitter to clarify her actions. "I am not protecting Mary," she tweeted on January 2. "I am protecting myself from the combative energy that seems to always happen with this group." Meredith continued in a separate tweet, claiming she "did not point fingers at anyone" in the discussion. Meredith also seemingly tried to distance herself from Mary after the episode. "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive," she tweeted. "I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support."
Meredith's final comment caught Mary's attention, and the evangelist church first lady is fuming over what her frenemy had to say.
Mary Cosby called out Meredith Marks for being neutral
Mary Cosby was livid when she responded to Meredith Marks' tweets about taking her aside for a "productive" talk about her racist remark.
"Really Meredith??" Mary began on Twitter, before referencing her inappropriate remark about Jennie Nguyen. "You was there ...you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment!" Mary then called on Meredith to know her place when it comes to drama in the group. "Stop acting like your teaching me," she continued, "you have your own issues to be productive on...You never have the right answer." She concluded by slamming Meredith's attempt to remain neutral by calling her "Switzerland."
While Mary may be the leader of a prominent Utah church, she hasn't been afraid to "send Jesus" after her castmates who come for her on Twitter. Mary recently fired back at her co-star Whitney Rose, who claimed in an interview that Mary refused to speak to her amid a rumor the religious leader ran a Utah cult. "You are such a liar!" Mary wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per Page Six. "You know you don't talk to me! With your Bobble Head!" According to the outlet, Mary didn't hold back on Whitney in later tweets. "You need to stop lying on me because your being the most the season with your pole dancing mentality," she wrote. "you & I will never be friends why would I talk to a fake Whitney."