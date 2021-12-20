Did Meredith Marks Really Just Take Jen Shah's Side?

Even though fans thought she would never say it, Meredith Marks said she completely agrees with Jen Shah after the most recent episode of "RHOSLC." In the latest installment, Jen felt a lack of support from the group amid her legal drama when the ladies argued about who backstabbed her after the news of her arrest broke. "You guys are fighting over who said the most worst thing about me," Shah said in her confessional, per Page Six. "You don't need to do this with me here."

Despite their history butting heads, Meredith actually spoke out in support of Shah's statements during the episode. "I completely agree with Jen," Meredith tweeted. "To argue over who said worse things as a group is cruel." Marks continued that the situation was a total "gang up." While she admitted she's not Shah's friend, Marks wrote "she should know who her real friends are right now." The jewelry designer went on to defend her authenticity in a separate tweet. "If you are her friend, be there and support her," Meredith wrote, "Otherwise, just be honest and let her know that she does not have your support."

Though her real-time support of Shah may be shifting, fans have experienced a major blowup on "RHOSLC" Season 2 between Meredith and Jen. "Who's calling who a fraud?" Marks hurls at Jen in a teaser clip, seemingly referencing the charges against her.