RHOSLC's Heather Gay Reveals Who She Thinks Tipped Jen Shah Off To The Feds

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" just got real. Over the last two weeks, the latest episodes have followed the women as they learned about their cast mate Jen Shah's alleged crimes.

In March, per Us Weekly, Jen was indicted for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme that spanned years. In addition, Women's Health noted that she has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Luckily for Bravo fans, production got it all on camera — including the moments before her arrest — which recently aired.

As fans watched the women prepare for a trip to Vail, Jen received a mysterious phone call. Standing stone cold, with no facial expression and without saying a word, Jen ended the call and quickly made her way to the bus to tell the women her husband, Sharrieff Shah, was experiencing internal bleeding and that she must head to the hospital. Then, mere minutes later, the FBI, Homeland Security, and NYPD showed up looking for Jen. As the women explained where Jen went, they started to become suspicious. Now, with the episodes premiering, RHOSLC star Heather Gay revealed who she thinks tipped off Jen that the feds were on the way. If Jen said Sharrieff was in the hospital, who does Gay think it was?