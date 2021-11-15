RHOSLC's Heather Gay Reveals Who She Thinks Tipped Jen Shah Off To The Feds
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" just got real. Over the last two weeks, the latest episodes have followed the women as they learned about their cast mate Jen Shah's alleged crimes.
In March, per Us Weekly, Jen was indicted for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme that spanned years. In addition, Women's Health noted that she has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Luckily for Bravo fans, production got it all on camera — including the moments before her arrest — which recently aired.
As fans watched the women prepare for a trip to Vail, Jen received a mysterious phone call. Standing stone cold, with no facial expression and without saying a word, Jen ended the call and quickly made her way to the bus to tell the women her husband, Sharrieff Shah, was experiencing internal bleeding and that she must head to the hospital. Then, mere minutes later, the FBI, Homeland Security, and NYPD showed up looking for Jen. As the women explained where Jen went, they started to become suspicious. Now, with the episodes premiering, RHOSLC star Heather Gay revealed who she thinks tipped off Jen that the feds were on the way. If Jen said Sharrieff was in the hospital, who does Gay think it was?
Jen Shah's fellow housewives believe she was lying
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Heather Gay put it all out there when she told Andy Cohen she thinks Sharrieff Shah Sr. was on the phone with Jen Shah to let her know the feds were on the way, hinting that Jen was lying to get away from the cops. But Gay added, given the amount of law enforcement at the scene, even though Jen was tipped off, law enforcement was there for a reason.
As the bus ride continued, the women learned just that — the real Jen was not the person they thought she was. Per E! News, at that moment, fellow housewife Whitney Rose began questioning Jen's finances. "I have had a lot of questions around Jen's lifestyle," Whitney pondered. "It intrigues me where she gets all of her money and all of her things from ... How does she get money?"
As the women found out in real-time what Jen had been accused of — and arrested for — they never quite found out who was behind the phone call that helped Jen escape. While Heather believes it was an inside job done by her husband, there is also speculation that the person who tipped off the feds also came from the inside — an accusation that landed upon fellow housewife Meredith Marks. As the season has just started, with the women learning more in each episode, there's still plenty of time for fans to learn the answers to these questions, too.