RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Sounds Off On Lisa Barlow's Snubs

Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is well underway and the relationships between the women are pretty icy. Case in point: Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow. The castmates are not particularly close, but it seems like these two won't be meeting up for lunch anytime soon, especially after the October 3 episode aired. Whitney shared a clip on Twitter with the caption, "The Snub on point." In the clip, Whitney can be heard saying, "You have to notice me, I'm standing in hot pink next to Jenni and you walk right past me? Excuse me Lisa, you might have amnesia, I'll start wearing a nametag for you. My name is Whitney f***ing Rose," she said in the clip. Castmate Heather Gay responded with, "Been there!" along with a raised hand emoji, seemingly referencing her own icy initial meeting with Lisa in Season 1.

The snub didn't stop there — Whitney shared another clip of Lisa and it's clear she wants nothing to do with her. "THIS!!! ...WOW. Not only in hers [sic] eyes am I not worthy of being in her circle but now I am not even worthy of being a human??? TRUE COLORS SHINING THROUGH BABE," Whitney wrote.

We know what Whitney thinks, but how did fans react to Lisa's behavior?