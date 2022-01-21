Mary Cosby Has Blunt Reason For Skipping RHOSLC Reunion
The women of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" have been bringing it ever since the cameras stopped rolling on Season 2. Jen Shah's trial for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is set for March (per ABC News), newbie Jennie Nguyen's racist Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced, and Mary Cosby decided not to show up to the Season 2 reunion.
While this may have come as a surprise to "RHOSLC" fans, Andy Cohen felt otherwise. "I had a sense," he revealed on "Radio Andy." He continued, "I spoke to her on New Year's Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk, and it's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore." Andy also went on to say that Mary has been an "integral part of the show." The "Most Talkative" author also noted that he doesn't like when housewives miss the reunions because it allows the viewers and fellow co-stars to "control your narrative" instead of setting the record straight.
However, Mary did set the record straight about why she skipped the taping.
Mary Cosby didn't want to 'be beat up'
Fans of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" were disappointed to learn that Mary Cosby did not show up to film the Season 2 reunion. A lot of the season revolved around Mary's church, with her co-stars questioning the rumors that her church was a cult. As all of this was airing on TV, the women gathered to shoot the reunion, and Mary decided not to attend.
"I did not go to the reunion, because I was not about to sit there and be beat up from one side of the story and of the narrative," Mary explained on Twitter Spaces, via the BroughChat Instagram. "They said that I shine during reunions, so they held it back from me and they wanted me to go off at the reunion and answer all these one-sided questions that I didn't even see coming, and I said, 'I'm not doing it.'"
So what does this mean for Mary's future on the show? It doesn't bode well for her return. She joins former housewives Adrienne Maloof and Lisa Vanderpump who also did not attend the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion following Season 3 and Season 9, respectively. They weren't hired back on the show, according to Us Weekly.