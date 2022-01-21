Mary Cosby Has Blunt Reason For Skipping RHOSLC Reunion

The women of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" have been bringing it ever since the cameras stopped rolling on Season 2. Jen Shah's trial for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is set for March (per ABC News), newbie Jennie Nguyen's racist Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced, and Mary Cosby decided not to show up to the Season 2 reunion.

While this may have come as a surprise to "RHOSLC" fans, Andy Cohen felt otherwise. "I had a sense," he revealed on "Radio Andy." He continued, "I spoke to her on New Year's Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk, and it's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore." Andy also went on to say that Mary has been an "integral part of the show." The "Most Talkative" author also noted that he doesn't like when housewives miss the reunions because it allows the viewers and fellow co-stars to "control your narrative" instead of setting the record straight.

However, Mary did set the record straight about why she skipped the taping.