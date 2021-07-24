Jen Shah's Legal Troubles Just Got Much Worse

While it's true that unexpected criminal investigations can come from some pretty unlikely places, it's safe to say that the "Real Housewives" multiverse is decidedly one of the more unforeseen sources for allegedly illegal activities that is, with time, proving more and more to actually be the case. Aside from the ongoing saga of Erika Jayne and the activities of her soon-to-be ex-husband, attorney Tom Girardi, a number of recent reports have indicated that Jen Shah, another Bravo reality star from another "Real Housewives" spinoff, is, by all appearances, finding herself further embroiled even further in a federal case.

Shah, who is best known as part of the cast of the Bravo reality show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" (or RHOSLC, for short), made headlines earlier this year for purportedly running a telemarketing scam on a national level for nearly a decade, between 2012 and 2021. Shah, who was arrested in March by federal officials for her role in the supposed long con, was also recorded being taken by members of the FBI in front of her fellow RHOSLC cast members and crew. Now, however, it looks like Shah won't be able to extricate herself as easily from possible charges of fraud — charges that could lead to some serious ramifications for the reality star. So what's going on? Scroll down to find out.