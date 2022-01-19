RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Is Facing Huge Backlash Over Resurfaced Social Media Posts
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen made her debut on the show's second season, which premiered in September 21 and is still airing. As viewers have seen, Jennie has managed to hold her own when it comes to her "Real Housewives" co-stars — particularly when it came to tensions with castmate Mary Cosby, who ditched the show's reunion episode. Although there have been instances of the other women being racist towards Jennie across the franchise, she has spoken out about Mary's comments the most. Fans will remember one scene in particular, during which Mary commented on the shape of Jennie's eyes, per People.
"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist. And it's shocking, 'cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that," Jennie said on the show (via People). Mary later apologized in the episode for her remarks, though she insisted she meant to compliment Jennie.
Now, however, Jennie is facing backlash and accusations of racism of her own. Fans have recently unearthed her alleged Facebook profile — which includes some very controversial social media posts.
RHOSLC star Jennie Nguyen is under fire for racist posts about Black Lives Matter protests
As "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is coming to the end of its second season, Jennie Nguyen is making major headlines for her alleged past Facebook posts. On a page that appears to belong to the "RHOSLC" star, there are several controversial memes regarding Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and the ensuing protests. Although it's unclear if this is Jennie's actual account, it's definitely raising a lot of questions.
"I'm sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it's wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people's eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?" one post from September 2020 read, per Page Six. Another one features a cartoon image of a car with people drawn on the back window. It includes the caption, "No, that's not my family, that's how many rioters I've hit!" The message appears to be referencing the spike in cars hitting people during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. (Per USA Today, there have been more than 100 incidents in which cars purposely hit protestors.) In addition to these posts, Screen Rant reports that there were others that supported Donald Trump's voter fraud claims and others questioning the COVID vaccine.
Fans are now calling on Nguyen to be fired from the show for the posts. "Wow Jennie noooooo," one person tweeted. "This woman needs to be canceled."