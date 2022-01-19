RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Is Facing Huge Backlash Over Resurfaced Social Media Posts

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen made her debut on the show's second season, which premiered in September 21 and is still airing. As viewers have seen, Jennie has managed to hold her own when it comes to her "Real Housewives" co-stars — particularly when it came to tensions with castmate Mary Cosby, who ditched the show's reunion episode. Although there have been instances of the other women being racist towards Jennie across the franchise, she has spoken out about Mary's comments the most. Fans will remember one scene in particular, during which Mary commented on the shape of Jennie's eyes, per People.

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist. And it's shocking, 'cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that," Jennie said on the show (via People). Mary later apologized in the episode for her remarks, though she insisted she meant to compliment Jennie.

Now, however, Jennie is facing backlash and accusations of racism of her own. Fans have recently unearthed her alleged Facebook profile — which includes some very controversial social media posts.