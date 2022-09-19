Tom Brady Responds To Backlash Over His Controversial On-Field Behavior

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got into a little scuffle with a Microsoft Surface tablet during the September 18 game against the New Orleans Saints. After enduring a seven-game losing streak, it was clear that the Bucs were in need of a big win. The Buccaneers ultimately pulled out a 20-10 win in the end, though Brady clearly wasn't happy as he spiked a tablet in anger.

This wasn't the first time that the former New England Patriot acted out like this. The same thing happened last season in December 2021, as Brady threw a tablet he was looking at in frustration, per Gizmodo. The media outlet added that the 2021 incident also happened during a game against the Saints.

And Brady's personal fight with his tablet wasn't the only physical altercation that happened that afternoon. According to ESPN a feud between Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans can date back to 2017. They had a small physical fight in the 2020 season, but had a bench-clearing brawl in the September 2022 game. Both players were ejected. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior on the field.