Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Rumored Issues Might We Worse Than We Thought
Superstars Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to cause a major stir weeks after it was first reported that they are having marriage troubles. The couple, who has been married since 2009, has allegedly been fighting over Brady's decision to un-retire and play another season in the NFL, which Brady surprisingly announced in March. A source who spoke to People claimed that Bündchen wasn't particularly happy about her husband's choice to go back on the field, and that this has caused "a lot of tension" between them. "They're hitting a rough patch," the insider said.
A second source echoed a similar sentiment, telling People that Bündchen "is frustrated" and sick of her husband's football career "coming before their family." At the same time, a Page Six report claimed that the Brazilian model has left their home in Tampa, Florida following "a series of heated arguments" with Brady, while the star athlete chose to stay behind for training. A source told the outlet, "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."
Amid rumors hounding their 13-year marriage, Bündchen spoke to Elle magazine about having "concerns" over her husband's decision to return to the NFL after Brady initially retired in February. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she confessed. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." Now, a new development makes it appear that those conversations haven't exactly been fruitful.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly 'living separately'
Sadly, the drama between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is still far from over — and might even be worse than we initially thought. Recently, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN that the two are dealing with "marital issues" and have decided to live in separate homes. Us Weekly reported the same thing, citing a source who claimed, "Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement." However, the insider noted that they "continue to communicate."
Brady is aware of how his wife feels about his decision to undo his retirement and keep playing in the NFL. According to People, the 45-year-old quarterback "knows that this is his last season" if he wants to stay married to Bündchen. "[He knows] he can't do this again," a source told the magazine. "So now all he can do is make this season count, spend time with his family whenever he can, and then retire at the end of the season."
Despite being committed to his football career, Brady wants to remain a good husband and father. "Tom is a great guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele," another source told People. "He doesn't mean to be so preoccupied." So far, the reported troubles at home haven't seemed to impact Brady's performance on the field. Per the New York Post, the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys in their season opener 19-3.