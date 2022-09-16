Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Rumored Issues Might We Worse Than We Thought

Superstars Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to cause a major stir weeks after it was first reported that they are having marriage troubles. The couple, who has been married since 2009, has allegedly been fighting over Brady's decision to un-retire and play another season in the NFL, which Brady surprisingly announced in March. A source who spoke to People claimed that Bündchen wasn't particularly happy about her husband's choice to go back on the field, and that this has caused "a lot of tension" between them. "They're hitting a rough patch," the insider said.

A second source echoed a similar sentiment, telling People that Bündchen "is frustrated" and sick of her husband's football career "coming before their family." At the same time, a Page Six report claimed that the Brazilian model has left their home in Tampa, Florida following "a series of heated arguments" with Brady, while the star athlete chose to stay behind for training. A source told the outlet, "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

Amid rumors hounding their 13-year marriage, Bündchen spoke to Elle magazine about having "concerns" over her husband's decision to return to the NFL after Brady initially retired in February. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she confessed. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." Now, a new development makes it appear that those conversations haven't exactly been fruitful.