Tom Brady's Latest Career Move Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

On February 1, Tom Brady shocked the football world by announcing his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. When Brady announced he was leaving football, NPR reported that the QB said football required a 100% commitment, but it was time to spend more time with his wife and three children. Brady gushes about his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and his kids regularly on social media. The famous QB posted a swoon-worthy tribute to Bundchen on Instagram for their anniversary in late February. Brady posted a photo from their wedding, writing: "You have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world."

But Bundchen has been concerned about her husband playing football and the supermodel might have been behind Brady's decision to retire. In a 2017 interview with Charlie Rose on "CBS This Morning," Bundchen revealed, "He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every ... I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions." Brady's concerned wife continued, "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."

But the Tampa Bay quarterback made another announcement on March 13 that shocked the football world again!