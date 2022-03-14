Tom Brady's Latest Career Move Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
On February 1, Tom Brady shocked the football world by announcing his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. When Brady announced he was leaving football, NPR reported that the QB said football required a 100% commitment, but it was time to spend more time with his wife and three children. Brady gushes about his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and his kids regularly on social media. The famous QB posted a swoon-worthy tribute to Bundchen on Instagram for their anniversary in late February. Brady posted a photo from their wedding, writing: "You have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world."
But Bundchen has been concerned about her husband playing football and the supermodel might have been behind Brady's decision to retire. In a 2017 interview with Charlie Rose on "CBS This Morning," Bundchen revealed, "He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every ... I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions." Brady's concerned wife continued, "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."
But the Tampa Bay quarterback made another announcement on March 13 that shocked the football world again!
Tom Brady will return for his 23rd season with the NFL
On March 13, legendary quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter to say he has changed his mind about retirement. Brady tweeted: "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG." The NFL reported that Brady's retirement lasted 40 days, and the Buccaneers' head coach told NFL Network Insider there is "total excitement" within the team about their QB's decision. "Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around," Coach Bruce Arians said in a statement. "As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship."
Some suspected the QB might be thinking about "unretirement." On March 8, Sports Illustrated reported Brady continued his workout "in case" he wanted to return. Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, showed her support by commenting in his Instagram comments: "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" The famous quarterback's wife and kids were happy that he retired, but Bundchen seems happy about her hubby's change of heart, too!