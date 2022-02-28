Tom Brady's Sweet Message For Gisele Bundchen Shows Their Love Is As Strong As Ever

Tom Brady is the man who seems to have it all. While many people know the star for his career in the NFL, several others simply know him for being the husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, aka one of the most well-known models on the planet. The couple tied the knot in 2009, and though Brady and Bündchen have some ups and downs, they have managed to make things work. The pair shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady also has a son, Jack, from his marriage to Bridget Moynahan.

Brady frequently raves about his leading lady on social media, sharing plenty of posts to honor her. In February, Brady announced that he would be retiring from the sport that made him famous. In true Brady-form, he shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account to let fans know of the news. Even though the retirement was a big moment in Brady's life, he made a point to thank his wife for all of her support throughout his career. "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career," Brady gushed. It doesn't get much sweeter than that, does it?

The quarterback also made a point to celebrate his blushing bride on another occasion, and his post has us smiling from ear to ear.