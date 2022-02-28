Tom Brady's Sweet Message For Gisele Bundchen Shows Their Love Is As Strong As Ever
Tom Brady is the man who seems to have it all. While many people know the star for his career in the NFL, several others simply know him for being the husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, aka one of the most well-known models on the planet. The couple tied the knot in 2009, and though Brady and Bündchen have some ups and downs, they have managed to make things work. The pair shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady also has a son, Jack, from his marriage to Bridget Moynahan.
Brady frequently raves about his leading lady on social media, sharing plenty of posts to honor her. In February, Brady announced that he would be retiring from the sport that made him famous. In true Brady-form, he shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account to let fans know of the news. Even though the retirement was a big moment in Brady's life, he made a point to thank his wife for all of her support throughout his career. "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career," Brady gushed. It doesn't get much sweeter than that, does it?
The quarterback also made a point to celebrate his blushing bride on another occasion, and his post has us smiling from ear to ear.
Tom Brady had the sweetest anniversary post for Gisele
Tom Brady is in love, and he doesn't care who knows it! As fans of the NFL star know, Brady has two passions in his life — football and his family. The University of Michigan alum regularly gushes over his family, particularly his supermodel wife on social media, and their 13th wedding anniversary was an excuse to do it again. In late February, Brady took to Instagram to share a black and white throwback shot from his wedding. The photo showed the star kissing Gisele Bündchen on the nose as she closed her eyes and smiled.
Brady accompanied the photo with an equally as sweet caption. "13 years ago, we both said 'I do' ....and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined," the quarterback wrote. He also made sure to give Bündchen major props for every role she has played in their lives. "You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world, and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary," he added. How sweet! Many of Brady's famous friends made sure to send love in the comments section, including Michael Strahan.
For her part, Bündchen shared the same photo as Brady with a slightly shorter — but equally as sweet — caption. "Happy anniversary, love of my life! Te amo!" she gushed. Cheers to many more years for this adorable couple!