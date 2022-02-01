Tom Brady Finally Confirms What We All Suspected About His Retirement

Tom Brady didn't end the 2021-2022 season as he had probably hoped. The quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another playoff birth, but the team fell short and lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Like the past few years in his career, many rumors about Brady's retirement swirled after the season, leaving fans wondering if his two-year stint with the Bucs would be his last dance.

In late January, rumors ran rampant that Brady would hang up his cleats once and for all. But on his "Let's Go!" podcast, the football star reiterated the fact that he was still weighing his options and had not yet reached a retirement decision. "I'm still going through the process I said I was going through ... I think when the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or the other," he shared, adding that he would know when his time has come. "For me, it's literally day to day. I'm trying to evaluate everything I do ... I'll take it day by day and take it by the moments,” the University of Michigan alum added.

Of course, many fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the rumors, and most Brady fans were sad over the idea that the star had played his last game in the NFL. "Please don't retire @TomBrady you are the best ever and the ONLY reason I watch football," one fan tweeted. Sadly, this fan may be a little heartbroken by Brady's latest news.