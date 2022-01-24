Tom Brady Opens Up About His Future With The NFL

Tom Brady is undeniably an NFL legend. After his debut in the league in 2000, Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he earned an astounding six Super Bowl wins. Brady then became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in 2020, leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2021. Football superfans have long argued over Brady's status as the Greatest Of All Time, and Brady himself has been known to humblebrag about the GOAT title. "I would say, 'OK yeah, I've won a lot of games, Super Bowls and so forth,'" Brady said on "The Shop," per Sportscasting. "But my style of play might not fit everybody else's, what their view of what that position should be." As Brady's hands get heavy from wearing so many Super Bowl rings, many are wondering about his expiration date in the NFL.

Brady, who celebrated his 44th birthday in August 2021, is in the spotlight after the Bucs suffered a devastating 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23. The heartbreaker game saw Brady receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with an official over a hit that led the superstar quarterback to suffer a bloody lip, per CBS Sports. The dramatic victory for the Rams effectively shut out Brady's shot at an eighth Super Bowl ring this year, which has led retirement rumors to swirl for the aging athlete. However, Brady opened up about his future with the NFL after the game — but his comments leave little in the way of actual answers.