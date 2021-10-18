Did Gisele Bundchen Just Talk Publicly About Tom Brady Getting Traded From The Buccaneers?

Tom Brady made arguably one of the most shocking decisions in NFL history when it was announced in March 2020 he was leaving his longtime home with the New England Patriots (after around two decades!) to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback signed on the dotted line for a $50 million two-year contract, with up to $4.5 million each year in incentives (per NBC Sports). The deal is also thought to have included a no-trade clause, meaning he would be sticking with the Florida team for at least the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Come March 2021, and it was reported that Brady would be staying in the Sunshine State even longer after agreeing to an extension in the wake of him leading the team to glory in the 2021 Super Bowl.

As for what he'll do after that? Well, that's still anyone's guess, though it's been much speculated about after Brady admitted he has no plans to retire just yet. "I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do," he told "NFL on Prime Video'"s Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm on October 14. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don't think I will obviously... my physical body won't be the problem."