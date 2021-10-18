Did Gisele Bundchen Just Talk Publicly About Tom Brady Getting Traded From The Buccaneers?
Tom Brady made arguably one of the most shocking decisions in NFL history when it was announced in March 2020 he was leaving his longtime home with the New England Patriots (after around two decades!) to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The quarterback signed on the dotted line for a $50 million two-year contract, with up to $4.5 million each year in incentives (per NBC Sports). The deal is also thought to have included a no-trade clause, meaning he would be sticking with the Florida team for at least the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Come March 2021, and it was reported that Brady would be staying in the Sunshine State even longer after agreeing to an extension in the wake of him leading the team to glory in the 2021 Super Bowl.
As for what he'll do after that? Well, that's still anyone's guess, though it's been much speculated about after Brady admitted he has no plans to retire just yet. "I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do," he told "NFL on Prime Video'"s Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm on October 14. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don't think I will obviously... my physical body won't be the problem."
All that big talk has had some fans
hoping speculating he could head back to the Patriots before calling quits, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, only added fuel to that fire...
Tom Brady trolled New England Patriots fans
Gisele Bundchen had everyone talking on October 16 when she appeared to hint that her husband, Tom Brady, could be ready to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The social media furore all went down after Brady tweeted, "Missing the fall this year," suggesting he was growing a little tired of Tampa Bay's endless summer.
Bundchen then chimed in by quoting her husband's tweet and teasingly asking, "Time for a trade?" which it's safe to say whipped football fans into a total frenzy. Brady even spurred things on further, replying to the supermodel and businesswoman, "Did I miss something??"
Well, it turns out we all missed something — one of the greatest trollings/marketing campaigns of all time. The whole big tease was actually just a publicity stunt for the cryptocurrency trade platform FTX.
Brady returned to Twitter on October 17 to reveal all, writing, "Actually @giseleofficial, good call on the trade" alongside a video that, at first, appeared to suggest he'd be heading back to New England to make the most of his beloved change in seasons. The minute-long ad totally trolled any Patriots fans hoping for a triumphant return, showing them getting excited about a trade by digging up old jerseys and painting murals of Brady — only to find out it had nothing to do with a team trade and their former quarterback was actually trading cryptocurrency.
The ad then closed with the caption, "Trade everything but Tom Brady."
Genius.