How Old Does Tom Brady Want To Be When He Stops Playing Football?
Widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down his football career.
The 44-year-old is the oldest active player in the NFL, per NBC Sports, and he's won seven Super Bowls — 6 with the New England Patriots and 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady also broke the record for the most games played by a quarterback with 327 games in his career, according to CBS Sports. Clearly, age is nothing but a number for Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
While Brady is currently playing in his 22nd season in the NFL, critics and fans have wondered when the star quarterback will hang up his helmet and cleats. According to Bleacher Report, football players usually retire between their 30s and 40s because of the physical toll the sport takes on their bodies. However, Brady seems to want to play for as long as possible. Find out when he intends to stop playing his beloved sport below.
Tom Brady says he has a lot of football left in him
While speaking with Amazon Prime Video's Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm during the "Thursday Night Football" program ahead of the October 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles game, Brady revealed that he could play football into his 50s.
"I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady said. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to." However, Brady says the scenario would be unlikely, not because of physical concerns but because "I'm just missing too much of life with my family." Brady is a father of three children.
This isn't the first time Brady has spoken about wanting to extend his career. He made similar comments when he appeared on "Tommy & Gronky," a YouTube show produced by the Buccaneers, in September (via Sports Illustrated). "Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don't find it so difficult," Brady said before labeling Florida as a "retiree state." But his teammate and co-host, Rob Gronkowski, had a different perspective, joking that the decision would be in the hands of Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen. "I think it's, 'Will Gisele let Tom play til 50?'" Gronkowski said. Brady then addressed his wife directly, saying, "I'm sorry, babe. I love you. You would let me. You would let me do anything, as long as I'm happy." Clearly, the football legend still has plenty of fight left in him.