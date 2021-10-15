How Old Does Tom Brady Want To Be When He Stops Playing Football?

Widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down his football career.

The 44-year-old is the oldest active player in the NFL, per NBC Sports, and he's won seven Super Bowls — 6 with the New England Patriots and 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady also broke the record for the most games played by a quarterback with 327 games in his career, according to CBS Sports. Clearly, age is nothing but a number for Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

While Brady is currently playing in his 22nd season in the NFL, critics and fans have wondered when the star quarterback will hang up his helmet and cleats. According to Bleacher Report, football players usually retire between their 30s and 40s because of the physical toll the sport takes on their bodies. However, Brady seems to want to play for as long as possible. Find out when he intends to stop playing his beloved sport below.