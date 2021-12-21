Tom Brady Confirms What We All Suspected About His On-The-Field Behavior

Tom Brady is hyper-competitive which has helped him become one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time but has also resulted in the occasional on-the-field tantrum. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, Brady lost his composure when his squad was not performing to his standards. Early in the session the quarterback grabbed a football and punted it in anger, per CBS Sports. Later, he lashed out at his receivers. "Tom Brady slams his helmet. 'Gotta make a (bleeping) play when you're tired fellas,'" Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted.

Brady has famously not taken well to losing. Following a Buccaneers loss to the Washington Football Team on November 14, Brady ran his own "two-minute drill" when he stormed out of a press conference in record time, per MSN Sports. "Tom Brady's entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds," ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted. "I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. 'I like to win,' he said."

On December 19, Brady and the Buccaneers suffered a history-making loss to the New Orleans Saints when they lost 9-0. It was the first time in 15 years — 255 games — that Brady was shut out. After the loss, football fans had "Nick Foles" trending on Twitter as a reminder to when Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, per Heavy. They also noted how Brady lost his composure on the field while being shut out by the Saints.