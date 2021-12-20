The Sad Thing That Just Happened To Tom Brady For The First Time In 15 Years

Tom Brady has enjoyed one of the most storied careers in NFL history — but that career has also included the occasional heartbreaking moment. In 2008, the quarterback and the New England Patriots were on the cusp of a perfect season after running the table during the regular season and going into Super Bowl XLIII as favorites against the New York Giants. Unfortunately for Brady, his team came up short and lost a game that perhaps changed the trajectory of his career. "I'm not a big hypothetical guy, but maybe the desire is a little bit different," the NFL legend said on his ESPN+ documentary "Man in the Arena," per NBC Sports.

In 2012, Brady and the Patriots suffered another agonizing loss in Super Bowl XLVI. "Our hearts were broken. I didn't sleep but for 20 minutes that night," Brady revealed on "Man in the Arena," per Sportskeeda. What compounded the crushing defeat was that the Patriots once again lost to the Giants on the biggest stage. "There was a lot of 'what ifs' in that game, and unfortunately the f***ing Giant [were] on the other end of it," Brady said, per ESPN+.

Losing Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 was especially difficult since it made the star quarterback's children cry. "That was the first time I'd seen my kids react in that way," Brady said in the documentary "Tom vs. Time," per The Philadelphia Inquirer. This time, it's unknown if Brady's kids cried, but he made the record books for the wrong reasons in an embarrassing regular-season loss.