The Real Reason Gisele Bundchen's Infamous Super Bowl Comments Broke Her Heart

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots came up short in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, but it was Gisele Bundchen who came under fire after the game. Multiple receivers dropped passes from Brady in a close fourth quarter against the New York Giants, including the quarterback's favorite target, Wes Welker, per ESPN. Bundchen was on hand to support her husband, and she was filmed in a viral video when fans taunted her after the game. "My husband can not f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times," the model said in frustration.

Welker was dismayed after the heartbreaking loss, and told reporters he had made the catch he dropped "1,000 times" before, per ESPN. Despite the miscue, Brady came to his teammate's defense. "Wes is a phenomenal player and a teammate. I love that guy," the quarterback said.

Afterward, the NFL legend had an awkward moment in bed with Bundchen when the supermodel confessed about her inappropriate comments. "Just before she goes to bed, she says, 'Yeah, people were following me and I just said something I shouldn't have said,'" Brady recalled to Comcast Sportsnet New England in June 2012 (via NFL.com). The next day, Brady was struck with the potential fallout from his wife's remarks. "I woke up the next morning, I tapped her on the shoulder [and asked], 'Why did you say that?'" Years later, Bundchen finally revealed exactly why she spouted off after Super Bowl XLVI.