Tom Brady Reveals The Biggest Issue In His Marriage To Gisele Bundchen
Football quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have been married for more than a decade and have since started a family. According to Us Weekly, the pair got engaged in January 2009 after forming a relationship in 2006. The couple wasted no time and walked down the aisle in Santa Monica the following month. "We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect," Brady told GQ that year. Two months later, they ended up having a second wedding in Costa Rica. Why not? After all, Bündchen did tell Vogue in 2009 she knew it was love at first sight. "The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours," she said, adding, "I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."
Brady has three children: son John Edward Thomas Moynahan with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, as well as another son, Benjamin Brady, and a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, with Bündchen, per Closer Weekly. Now a family man alongside his wife, Brady has reflected on a difficult issue he and Bündchen have had to deal with since raising their children. What's the biggest issue Brady and Bündchen have faced?
Tom Brady admits Gisele Bündchen had to put her career on hold
During a recent episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, Tom Brady opened up about how he and Gisele Bündchen went on to manage their family and busy work life when having children, per Us Weekly. The NFL champion admitted that he was able to pursue and push his football career, while Bündchen put her modeling career on hold to be there for their kids. "But that's an issue, and it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire,'" he revealed, adding, "And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."
Brady is aware his wife still has ambitions in life and discussed how committed she has been in their relationship. "I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he continued. "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [following his March 2020 trade]."
Brady currently plays quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his family remains super encouraging. In a selfie shared to Instagram in October, Bündchen and her two children showed how excited they were to support Brady at one of his games. "We are ready! Let's go Bucs!! Let's go papai!!!" Bündchen wrote.