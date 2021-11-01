Tom Brady Reveals The Biggest Issue In His Marriage To Gisele Bundchen

During a recent episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, Tom Brady opened up about how he and Gisele Bündchen went on to manage their family and busy work life when having children, per Us Weekly. The NFL champion admitted that he was able to pursue and push his football career, while Bündchen put her modeling career on hold to be there for their kids. "But that's an issue, and it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire,'" he revealed, adding, "And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."

Brady is aware his wife still has ambitions in life and discussed how committed she has been in their relationship. "I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he continued. "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [following his March 2020 trade]."

Brady currently plays quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his family remains super encouraging. In a selfie shared to Instagram in October, Bündchen and her two children showed how excited they were to support Brady at one of his games. "We are ready! Let's go Bucs!! Let's go papai!!!" Bündchen wrote.