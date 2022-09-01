Inside The Rumors Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

Despite Gisele Bündchen's seeming support of Tom Brady's retirement reversal, she is apparently having second thoughts now that Brady is in the thick of his 23rd NFL season. She was more delighted about his retirement, stating, "I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds" (via Hello!). But recently, the couple has been arguing, and Bündchen reportedly left for Costa Rica while Brady stayed in Florida for training.

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." Bündchen had told British Vogue that while "[h]is focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids." She had also said, "I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family." But that can be exhausting, and she's entitled to her career, as well.

"I wanna be there for my wife. She has goals and ambitions," Brady told Complex. "I wanna win on the field, but I wanna win off the field [too]." He has been caring for the kids while Bündchen is in Costa Rica. Though Brady's trying to balance family and professional life, taking time off practices for a family vacation, it apparently hasn't been enough. As Bündchen told Vogue, a relationship is "never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."