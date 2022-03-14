Gisele Bundchen Has Strong Reaction To Tom Brady's Unretirement
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are off the charts #CoupleGoals. It was love at first sight when they met in 2006 via a mutual friend. "I knew right away [he was the one] — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other," Bundchen shared. After two years of dating, the pair tied the knot in February 2009 in a low-key ceremony in front of close family and friends in a Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, per Vogue.
Bundchen has remained Brady's biggest cheerleader throughout his career, and she's been a constant fixture in the stands cheering him on with their kids. So, when the athlete announced his retirement on Instagram in February 2022, it's no surprise she was completely behind him.
"What an incredible ride this has been!" Bundchen commented on another Brady Insta post. "You know that we are always here to support you my love. Looking forward to what the future holds. Te amo." Well, it turns out that the future isn't going to be that different from the past. Brady announced just 40 days later that he was pulling a 180 and returning to the sporting spotlight, per Yahoo! Sports. NFL fans were stunned the star quarterback has decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and Bundchen had a strong reaction to Brady's "unretirement," too.
Gisele Bundchen stands by her man
Per People, Gisele Bundchen continues to stand by her man through retirement and unretirement. "These past two months, I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Tom Brady announced on Instagram. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."
"Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" Bundchen replied. It appears the supermodel inspired for Brady's initial decision to hang up his jersey, in part. "It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady admitted to Jim Gray during an interview on his "Let's Go" podcast, via a tweet by Rick Shroud.
His wife is clearly prepared to live with the pain, though, and if not, then she's already a pro at fake it 'til you make it. Bundchen — who hails from Brazil, the mecca of soccer that spawned Pelé and Neymar — absolutely hated American football and couldn't stand to watch it before she began dating Brady. "I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life," she admitted to ESPN, via Blasting News. "I was like, 'What are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?'"