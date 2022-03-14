Gisele Bundchen Has Strong Reaction To Tom Brady's Unretirement

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are off the charts #CoupleGoals. It was love at first sight when they met in 2006 via a mutual friend. "I knew right away [he was the one] — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other," Bundchen shared. After two years of dating, the pair tied the knot in February 2009 in a low-key ceremony in front of close family and friends in a Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, per Vogue.

Bundchen has remained Brady's biggest cheerleader throughout his career, and she's been a constant fixture in the stands cheering him on with their kids. So, when the athlete announced his retirement on Instagram in February 2022, it's no surprise she was completely behind him.

"What an incredible ride this has been!" Bundchen commented on another Brady Insta post. "You know that we are always here to support you my love. Looking forward to what the future holds. Te amo." Well, it turns out that the future isn't going to be that different from the past. Brady announced just 40 days later that he was pulling a 180 and returning to the sporting spotlight, per Yahoo! Sports. NFL fans were stunned the star quarterback has decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and Bundchen had a strong reaction to Brady's "unretirement," too.