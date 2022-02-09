Tom Brady Proves His Love For Gisele Bundchen Is As Strong As Ever

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, there was some speculation that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, might have had something to do with it. In fact, Brady has made it no secret over the years that Bundchen has long wanted him to throw in the towel. "She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," he explained in his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady" (via Us Weekly). "And I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do." That of course led to fans having a field day imagining Bundchen's reaction to her husband's retirement news, for better or for worse.

Even though there has been some reports of lucrative possibilities that Brady is considering for his post-NFL future, one thing is for certain: he is spending each and every moment he now has with his family — so much so that fans couldn't help but notice a sweet comment he left for Bundchen on social media.