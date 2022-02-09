Tom Brady Proves His Love For Gisele Bundchen Is As Strong As Ever
When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, there was some speculation that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, might have had something to do with it. In fact, Brady has made it no secret over the years that Bundchen has long wanted him to throw in the towel. "She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," he explained in his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady" (via Us Weekly). "And I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do." That of course led to fans having a field day imagining Bundchen's reaction to her husband's retirement news, for better or for worse.
Even though there has been some reports of lucrative possibilities that Brady is considering for his post-NFL future, one thing is for certain: he is spending each and every moment he now has with his family — so much so that fans couldn't help but notice a sweet comment he left for Bundchen on social media.
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's love is as strong as ever
It seems like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are living the quiet life now that the Super Bowl rush of past years is behind them. In fact, when Bundchen posted an Instagram photo of herself pulling out a yucca root and captioning it with, "Look what I got from my garden! Yucca anyone?" her husband couldn't help but reply, "What a cutie pie!"
Clearly, the love between Bundchen and Brady is as strong as ever, but that really shouldn't surprise anyone. Back in 2009, Bundchen explained in an interview with Vanity Fair that their relationship has managed to stay strong over the years because they share similar values. "My idea of that is you have a partner who's got your back. When I'm weak, you can be strong; when I'm strong, you can be weak," she said. "That's what I believe marriage is. Loving someone, you want to grow with them, share with them, share the same values, the same feelings about things, the same beliefs." Hey, if Bundchen is strong enough to pull out a yucca root, then clearly this couple is strong enough for anything, right?