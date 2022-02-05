The Lucrative Possibility Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering For His Post-NFL Future

After more than two decades with the NFL, Tom Brady officially hung up his cleats on February 1, announcing his retirement on Instagram. In his official statement, Brady said that the decision to retire was "difficult," but that he doesn't want to make a "competitive commitment" to the sport anymore. "I have loved my NFL career," Brady wrote. "... It is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." Brady went on to thank his family — including wife Gisele Bündchen and his children — for their support over the years.

During his time on the field, Brady won seven Super Bowl Championships — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. His win with Tampa Bay came on the heels of his departure from New England, after 20 years with the Patriots. Though Brady has previously said he could play until he was 50 years old, according to NBC Sports, his retirement opens the door for more lucrative deals on the media side of things, and he is seemingly on his way to making big money on television.