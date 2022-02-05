The Lucrative Possibility Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering For His Post-NFL Future
After more than two decades with the NFL, Tom Brady officially hung up his cleats on February 1, announcing his retirement on Instagram. In his official statement, Brady said that the decision to retire was "difficult," but that he doesn't want to make a "competitive commitment" to the sport anymore. "I have loved my NFL career," Brady wrote. "... It is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." Brady went on to thank his family — including wife Gisele Bündchen and his children — for their support over the years.
During his time on the field, Brady won seven Super Bowl Championships — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. His win with Tampa Bay came on the heels of his departure from New England, after 20 years with the Patriots. Though Brady has previously said he could play until he was 50 years old, according to NBC Sports, his retirement opens the door for more lucrative deals on the media side of things, and he is seemingly on his way to making big money on television.
Tom Brady could be on our television screens for years to come
With his expertise on the field, television networks are hoping to bag Tom Brady for a permanent spot on our television screens. People reports that Brady has received numerous offers in broadcasting and media, in addition to working on his own businesses. "There are a lot of projects in the works," a source told the outlet. "He also has crazy offers from networks who want him to be a broadcaster." The source revealed that Brady's agent Jason Hodes has fielded an "unprecedented volume of opportunities ranging from broadcast and streaming offers to publishing and brand deals" for the former star quarterback.
The insider noted that Brady was not initially "focused on broadcasting at all," but networks are offering him "huge salaries" in the "tens of millions of dollars" range. However, Brady has not confirmed if he will take those opportunities, as he's currently focused on spending time with his family.
If Brady decides to try his hand at broadcasting, he would be joining the likes of former players, like Tony Romo, as an analyst. Per SB Nation, Romo is currently the highest paid broadcaster on television, but we have a feeling that Brady could give him a (literal) run for his money if he decides to say "yes" to his offers.