Fans Are Having A Field Day Imagining Gisele's Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement

Gisele Bundchen has long been invested in Tom Brady's NFL career. After all, she famously ranted about the New England Patriots after some New York Giants fans and hecklers trolled her about the Patriot's loss at the Super Bowl in 2012. It was a post-game analysis heard 'round the world. "He didn't catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," she famously said of her husband, per Reuters. "My husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

And while there's no doubt that Bundchen is Brady's number one fan, both on and off the field, he recently said in his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady" that the supermodel hates seeing her husband get hurt during games. That, and he also hinted that his family life might have had something to do with Brady's decision to retire from the game. "She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," he explained, per Us Weekly. "And I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do."

Now that it's official, fans are having a field day imagining Bundchen's reaction to Brady's retirement, and yes, some of the memes are already going viral.