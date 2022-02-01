Fans Are Having A Field Day Imagining Gisele's Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement
Gisele Bundchen has long been invested in Tom Brady's NFL career. After all, she famously ranted about the New England Patriots after some New York Giants fans and hecklers trolled her about the Patriot's loss at the Super Bowl in 2012. It was a post-game analysis heard 'round the world. "He didn't catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," she famously said of her husband, per Reuters. "My husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
And while there's no doubt that Bundchen is Brady's number one fan, both on and off the field, he recently said in his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady" that the supermodel hates seeing her husband get hurt during games. That, and he also hinted that his family life might have had something to do with Brady's decision to retire from the game. "She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," he explained, per Us Weekly. "And I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do."
Now that it's official, fans are having a field day imagining Bundchen's reaction to Brady's retirement, and yes, some of the memes are already going viral.
Gisele Bundchen is getting dragged on Twitter
Twitter believes that if there's anyone that is behind Tom Brady's decision to retire from the NFL, it's his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. After all, it's long been reported that Bundchen wanted Brady to retire years ago, and even enlisted the help of some of his friends to convince him, according to The Washington Post. Brady even said back in 2017 that "if it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," according to Inside Edition.
That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that both fans and critics alike on social media think Bundchen is perhaps celebrating Brady's retirement the most. This speculation has spurred plenty of reactions on Twitter that have included fans saying things like, "My husband cannot f****ing thank two cities and two fan bases at the same time," along with, "BREAKING Tom Brady sees Gisele's honey-do list, announces he is un-retiring." Another person joked, "After the drunken boat parade stupor Gisele said one more year and that's it!!!", referencing Brady's post-Super Bowl antics in 2021. Of course, there were also plenty of memes of Bundchen celebrating and not-so-subtly pushing her husband to hang up his helmet.
Between picking his kids up after school and whatever business ventures he pursues with his wife, we have a feeling that Brady is still going to have his hands full in the coming weeks and months.