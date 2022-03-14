Bridget Moynahan Speaks Out On Tom Brady's Return To The NFL

Following Tom Brady's retirement announcement, Bridget Moynahan shared her support. The actor — who's the mother of Brady's eldest son, Jack — wrote that she was "so proud" and "looking forward to the next steps." Now with the quarterback's quick return to the Buccaneers, her positive tune has not faltered. In fact, Moynahan's reaction this time around sounds even more enthusiastic. She shared Brady's news on Instagram and wrote, "Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays." She congratulated him and once again stated she is "so proud."

Brady and Moynahan have kept fairly quiet on personal matters, even in the complicated years following the birth of their son Jack. The "Sex and the City" alum told Harper's Bazaar in 2008, "There's no reason why my son years down the line would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father." In the years since, they have been very open about co-parenting. Moynahan told Today in 2019, "We both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own."

Gisele Bündchen has also been vocal about the love in their blended family. She told People in 2018 that she is "so grateful" for Moynahan, stating, "I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child." It is clear this family is sticking together, even through all of Brady's big life changes.