Tom Brady's First Job Post-NFL Takes His Fans By Complete Surprise

Less than a month after announcing his plans to retire, Tom Brady is ready to make his first post-NFL move. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has thrown fans and commentators into a frenzy of speculation on what his next move will be, many hopeful of a return to the sport. Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, however, told NBC Sports he's sure Brady will enjoy the time with family and other opportunities after such a long, successful run. "I would say no, I don't think he comes back," Harrison predicted.

People reported that — in addition to working on his many brands, including fitness and wellness TB12 and BRADY apparel — the NFL star had been flooded with broadcasting offers. An insider noted, "Tom wasn't focused on broadcasting at all, but he's getting so many offers, and they're projecting these huge salaries." This could be a potential shift in the future, but Brady seems set on a path already.

Following the outpouring of love and support from fans, Brady posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on February 3. "I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family, and our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today," he wrote. "I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible." Now, the quarterback is ready for his next chapter, and it is somehow a sharp turn from playing on the field while remaining close in theme.