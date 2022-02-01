Bridget Moynahan's Reaction To Tom Brady's Retirement Has Fans Saying The Same Thing
After days of speculation, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 years. In a statement posted across his social media channels on Tuesday morning, the star quarterback — who has won 7 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively — cited the reason for his retirement was so he could focus on other areas in his life.
"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he wrote. "There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years ... I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady's retirement message was met with support by fans and his closest friends and family members, including ex Bridget Moynahan, whose reaction surprised fans.
Bridget Moynahan is supportive of Tom Brady's retirement
Shortly after Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL, his ex, Bridget Moynahan, who is also the mother of his 14-year-old son Jack, showed her support by sending a congratulatory message on Instagram. Reposting the same picture Brady did, Moynahan wrote, "So proud of you @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow." Moynahan added that she's "looking forward to the next steps" in her ex's life.
The actor's post was immediately flooded with comments from fans praising her "class" and her role as a co-parent. "you are a co-parenting inspiration to so many," one fan wrote. "Cheers to your class, and focusing on what's most important- family, no matter how it looks!" Another gushed, "Love this!!!! Now that's class." One user thanked Moynahan and Jack "for the sacrifices we know you made to share him with the fans." Others also agreed with Moynahan's sentiment. "Congratulations !! What an amazing career, now on to better and bigger things," one person commented.
Moynahan and Brady dated in the early aughts before he went on to date and marry Gisele Bündchen, per the New York Post. At the time of their separation, Moynahan was pregnant with their son. Brady revealed to Howard Stern in 2020 (via Sports Illustrated) that the pregnancy was a "challenging" time as he'd just fallen in love with Bündchen. Still, it's clear Moynahan and Brady are supportive co-parents. In 2019, Moynahan told People that she is grateful she and Brady have found supportive partners that love their children. "I don't think you can ask for more than that," she added.