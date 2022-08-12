The Curious Reason Tom Brady Is Taking A Break From The Buccaneers

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their 2022 season with a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, many people speculated a retirement announcement coming from Tom Brady. According to ESPN, sources predicted that the Tampa Bay quarterback would retire from his NFL career due to wanting to focus on things like "family and health." The sources added that he wanted to exit without any drama or a grand gesture. On February 1, 2022, Brady officially announced his retirement.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," the star quarterback wrote in a statement that was posted on his Instagram page. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

40 days later, Brady took to social media to announce that he was coming back. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he posted on Twitter. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa." The quarterback mentioned that he had some "unfinished business" to get done. But even though Brady came out of retirement, he is still making sure he balances his work and personal life.