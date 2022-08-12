The Curious Reason Tom Brady Is Taking A Break From The Buccaneers
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their 2022 season with a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, many people speculated a retirement announcement coming from Tom Brady. According to ESPN, sources predicted that the Tampa Bay quarterback would retire from his NFL career due to wanting to focus on things like "family and health." The sources added that he wanted to exit without any drama or a grand gesture. On February 1, 2022, Brady officially announced his retirement.
"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," the star quarterback wrote in a statement that was posted on his Instagram page. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
40 days later, Brady took to social media to announce that he was coming back. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he posted on Twitter. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa." The quarterback mentioned that he had some "unfinished business" to get done. But even though Brady came out of retirement, he is still making sure he balances his work and personal life.
Tom Brady is taking time off for 'personal reasons'
On August 11, national insider for NFL Network Ian Rapport reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't at practice for "personal, non-football reasons." He added in his tweet that it is likely he won't be at practice or pre-season games for "a few days." Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowels addressed the report later that day.
"He'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee," Bowles told NBC Sports. "He's going to deal with some personal things. We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp." The head coach added that his presence during the first two weeks of training camp was to allow him to get to know the rest of the team, and he assured people that he will be back and ready for the season opener in September.
Rapport spoke on the "Pat McAfee Show" and said that it's not a medical emergency. "I was told everything is okay," he said (via The New York Post). "The best description I got about this is that it's important to find a work-life balance." He added that the quarterback has been in the NFL for 23 years, so he knows the game well, and he should be able to take some time off if he feels like he needs it. We hope Brady returns with the same competitive spirit, so he can help the Buccaneers succeed this season.