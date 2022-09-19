The Tragic Death Of Surfing Champion Kalani David

Kalani David had to overcome myriad medical scares in his career, which have never dampened his athletic aspirations. According to Beach Grit, the surfer had his first serious seizure while skateboarding in August 2016. A few weeks later, David had another series of seizures but was left unattended. The outlet reports that after seizing for several hours, a friend rushed David to the hospital. Following the incident, the athlete was placed in a medically induced coma for two days. David eventually underwent open-heart surgery, but his medical problems didn't end there.

In June 2022, David revealed that he was directed by his doctors to avoid surfing again, as the frequency of his seizures had increased. "With these seizures I keep having my neurologist said no driving and no surfing until I stop having them," David shared on Instagram. "I mean I could surf but, if I was to have one and don't get saved in time I'll either die or become a vegetable because I don't have enough air to my brain."

David went on to explain that he felt "lucky" to be alive after experiencing several extremely frightening incidents. He revealed that he recently suffered seizures while driving, surfing, and even sleeping. He ended his caption by thanking his fans for their continued support and promised a victorious return to the water.