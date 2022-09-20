Twitter Has Choice Words For Pat Sajak After His Photo Opp With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Twitter has a bone to pick with Pat Sajak after his photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene made rounds on the internet.
Despite being a universally loved game show host, Sajak's relationship with the users of the social media site has been shoddy at best, especially when some of his controversial tweets resurfaced a few years back. "My interest in Al Gore's pronouncements could fit into a gnat's navel and still leave room for a liberal's sense of humor," one of his since-deleted tweets read (via Vice). Another tweet read, "I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night." But these tweets may have been deliberate, considering how he also tweeted about how he likes to post controversial statements to ruffle a few feathers. "Sometimes it's fun to poke a stick in a hornet's nest just to hear the buzzing," he said in another deleted tweet (via The Atlantic).
Up to this point, it's still unclear what the "Wheel of Fortune" host's political stance is, but his photo with Greene changed all that.
Pat Sajak received criticism for his photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has always been in the middle of controversy due to her anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic comments and open support for conspiracy theories, including QAnon. With this, it's not surprising why Pat Sajak received backlash when his photo posing with Greene spread online. Twitter users did not mince their words when airing out their negative reactions.
"Pat Sajak didn't just appear with any Republican. He appeared with a woman who speaks at White Nationalist rallies and gives the Nazi salute. My salute for Pat is different. It's the finger right in the middle of my hand," one user tweeted. "'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak should've never posed with QAnon terrorist Marjorie Taylor Greene. He's not a stupid man, he knows exactly who and what she is, so that tells me he is as disgusting as she is," tweeted another. "[Today I learned] that Pat Sajak is a fascist, and it's completely ruined 'Wheel of Fortune' for me. Screw you, Pat!" tweeted yet another disappointed fan.
Sajak has yet to respond to the backlash, but this news comes off the heels of his impending retirement. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said it's nearing "the end" of his tenure as "Wheel of Fortune" host. "We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he said.