Twitter Has Choice Words For Pat Sajak After His Photo Opp With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter has a bone to pick with Pat Sajak after his photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene made rounds on the internet.

Despite being a universally loved game show host, Sajak's relationship with the users of the social media site has been shoddy at best, especially when some of his controversial tweets resurfaced a few years back. "My interest in Al Gore's pronouncements could fit into a gnat's navel and still leave room for a liberal's sense of humor," one of his since-deleted tweets read (via Vice). Another tweet read, "I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night." But these tweets may have been deliberate, considering how he also tweeted about how he likes to post controversial statements to ruffle a few feathers. "Sometimes it's fun to poke a stick in a hornet's nest just to hear the buzzing," he said in another deleted tweet (via The Atlantic).

Up to this point, it's still unclear what the "Wheel of Fortune" host's political stance is, but his photo with Greene changed all that.