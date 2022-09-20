Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley Has Sad Relationship News
Former "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley had some sad relationship news to share with fans. The TV heartthrob (who you may also recognize from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" or "Tell Me A Story") broke a fair few hearts back in February 2019 when it was confirmed he'd married Ines de Ramon in a surprise ceremony, with the world only finding out after the twosome were spotted out and about wearing wedding rings, per E! News. That came less than a year after People reported that the couple were first spotted together, holding hands in the big apple.
These two have kept things pretty private ever since though, and it was actually none other than Wesley's former "TVD" co-star, Nina Dobrev, who actually confirmed he'd tied the knot. Despite the couple not formally announcing anything publicly at that point, Dobrev referred to de Ramon as Wesley's wife on the "Directionally Challenged" podcast in June 2019 as she gushed over how well she got a long with both. Well, that's certainly one way to have your marital status announced to the world!
But if Dobrev wants to chat about her former co-star and his love life again, she's going to have to remember one big change...
Inside Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon's split
It's splitsville for Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon. The once happy couple made a rare public statement about their relationship to People, confirming on September 19 that they'd gone their separate ways three years after walking down the aisle. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a rep for the two shared, noting that they had been living apart for a while before the breakup news was confirmed.
This sadly marks the end of a second marriage for Wesley, as the actor was previously wed to actor Torrey DeVitto, who he met while filming "Killer Movie." They wed in 2011 after starting dating four years earlier, but sadly split two years later, with People getting the exclusive statement on that one too. A representative told the outlet that time of the two "The Vampire Diaries" stars, "[Wesley and DeVitto] have decided to amicably split. They will continue to remain good friends."
For what it's worth, Wesley fortunately appears to be doing okay after his latest breakup and is keeping himself pretty busy if his Instagram is anything to go by. The actor shared a snap of himself reuniting with his "TVD" co-star Ian Somerhalder in Kentucky to promote their bourbon line on September 17, while just a few days before that, he shared photos of himself having a fun time at the U.S. Open in New York City.