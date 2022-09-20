Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley Has Sad Relationship News

Former "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley had some sad relationship news to share with fans. The TV heartthrob (who you may also recognize from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" or "Tell Me A Story") broke a fair few hearts back in February 2019 when it was confirmed he'd married Ines de Ramon in a surprise ceremony, with the world only finding out after the twosome were spotted out and about wearing wedding rings, per E! News. That came less than a year after People reported that the couple were first spotted together, holding hands in the big apple.

These two have kept things pretty private ever since though, and it was actually none other than Wesley's former "TVD" co-star, Nina Dobrev, who actually confirmed he'd tied the knot. Despite the couple not formally announcing anything publicly at that point, Dobrev referred to de Ramon as Wesley's wife on the "Directionally Challenged" podcast in June 2019 as she gushed over how well she got a long with both. Well, that's certainly one way to have your marital status announced to the world!

But if Dobrev wants to chat about her former co-star and his love life again, she's going to have to remember one big change...