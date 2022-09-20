Selma Blair's Debut On Dancing With The Stars Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

On October 20, 2018 actor Selma Blair stunned the masses when she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, "a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves," per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS," she penned about her condition in a lengthy Instagram post. "But we are doing it," she declared willfully.

Since then, however, Blair has read much like an open book in regards to the disease and how it affects her life — both personally and professionally. "The parts that I'm offered since I've had my diagnosis are the old woman, the person in the wheelchair, the person bumping into walls," Blair said. "I might be those things, but I'm still everything else I was before, and I shouldn't be relegated to that," she revealed in a 2021 interview with the New York Times.

But that all changed when the powers that be at "Dancing With the Stars" tapped Blair as a contestant on Season 31 of the competition series. "I'm beyond thrilled," she told "Good Morning America" anchor Lara Spencer about her new adventure. "I'm [here] with perspective and coming back and realizing the support of people when you try — it's changed my life." And perhaps, however, she's changing the lives of others all at the same time.