What Really Happened Between James Franco And Lindsay Lohan?

A fascination with Lindsay Lohan's love life is nothing new. The world has pretty much been obsessed with who the starlet has been romancing ever since she found herself in every gossip magazine column going in the early to mid-2000s. She's been known to date some famous faces too, with Who's Dated Who reporting the "Mean Girls" star has been romantically linked to the likes of Wilmer Valderrama, Samantha Ronson, and the late Heath Ledger.

Of course, that's all very different today. The star now has a lot more stability in her love life as she's happily married to Bader Shammas. The two have kept their romance a lot more under the radar than some of her past relationships, though Lohan took to Instagram to gush over her man in July while also confirming their big walk down the aisle. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," she captioned a photo of herself and her man while giving a peak at her wedding rings. "Every woman should feel like this every day," she added. Aww!

But before Lohan found the love of her life, she was romantically linked to none other than James Franco — which made for quite the he said/she said back and forth.