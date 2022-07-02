Lindsay Lohan Has A Big Update About Her Relationship With Bader Shammas

Wedding bells are ringing because Lindsay Lohan and her fiancé, Bader Shammas, just took a big step in their relationship!

Back in November 2021, the two announced their engagement on Instagram in a set of photos of the pair giddily smiling at one another, and with Lohan showing off her new jewelry. Before Lohan's engagement, the pair had been dating for over three years after meeting in Dubai, where Shammas lives and where Lohan has also been recently living, per People. But while the two have kept their relationship under wraps for the past three years, the couple couldn't contain their excitement over their engagement. When announcing the news on Instagram, Lohan captioned the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

And since Lohan accepted Shammas' proposal, the two have been busy wedding planning. But don't worry, "The Parent Trap" star is no Meredith Blake type of bridezilla. Speaking with Extra back in February, Lohan revealed she is a relaxed bride, who just wants things to go the right way. "I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly," the star revealed. When pushed for more details on the upcoming wedding, Lohan only gave one glimpse saying she would have multiple dresses, but kept the rest under wraps. Now, Lohan has big news about her life with Shammas.