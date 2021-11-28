What We Know About Lindsay Lohan's Engagement To Bader S Shammas

Our favorite gals of the early 2000s are all settling down and getting married. Paris Hilton tied the knot with American author Carter Reum in a lavish wedding, where long-time friend Kim Kardashian showed her support. Britney Spears is out of her conservatorship and engaged to Sam Asghari. Add to this list Megan Fox, who has a sensationally hot relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. It seems like everyone's in love!

And now, Lindsay Lohan has joined the team of stars settling down into married life. The "Mean Girls" lead shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram on November 28. Tagging her fiance, Bader Shammas, she captioned the post: "My love. My life. My family. My future. #love." Lohan shared several candid shots of herself with Shammas and her engagement ring.

Their relationship has been kept under wraps for the most part, but we know enough to get a decent picture of who Shammas is.