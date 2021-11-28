What We Know About Lindsay Lohan's Engagement To Bader S Shammas
Our favorite gals of the early 2000s are all settling down and getting married. Paris Hilton tied the knot with American author Carter Reum in a lavish wedding, where long-time friend Kim Kardashian showed her support. Britney Spears is out of her conservatorship and engaged to Sam Asghari. Add to this list Megan Fox, who has a sensationally hot relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. It seems like everyone's in love!
And now, Lindsay Lohan has joined the team of stars settling down into married life. The "Mean Girls" lead shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram on November 28. Tagging her fiance, Bader Shammas, she captioned the post: "My love. My life. My family. My future. #love." Lohan shared several candid shots of herself with Shammas and her engagement ring.
Their relationship has been kept under wraps for the most part, but we know enough to get a decent picture of who Shammas is.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas promise each other forever
Lindsay Lohan moved to Dubai in 2008, she told Esquire Middle East, where she lives in what she called the "Wall Street area" of the city. Lohan met Bader Shammas in Dubai, though it's not totally clear just how they met, as Vogue notes. Shammas works at wealth management company Credit Suisse as an assistant vice president.
Shammas is charmingly private when it comes to social media and doesn't appear very active on any sites. On Twitter, he did comment on Lohan's tweet about their engagement, saying: "I see love when I see your eyes. You're my everything, together forever!"
While the exact date their relationship started isn't clear, a source told The Sun: "Lindsay's relationship with Bader (Shammas) is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now." The insider added that Shammas is a very calming and stable presence in Lohan's life. There's no set date for the wedding, but the source suggested that it'll be sometime soon. "They'll get married at some point. She is 34. It's just a matter of time."