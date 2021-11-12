Everything Britney Spears Is Free To Do Now That Her Conservatorship Is Officially Over

Britney Spears is finally free. A judge in Los Angeles officially dissolved Spears' conservatorship on November 12 after almost 14 years, according to the Associated Press. The conservatorship, which was controlled by Spears' father, Jamie, first went into effect in 2008, after Spears had a series of public mental health situations and lost custody of her children. Spears was placed under a full conservatorship, meaning her father had control of her estate and of her person. After just eight months under the care of her dad, a judge ruled that the conservatorship could last indefinitely, per Billboard.

However, Spears did not seem content to spend the rest of her life under her father's direction. In 2019, ostensibly due to his illness, Jamie stepped down from being her conservator, maintaining control only over her estate. But in November 2020, Spears filed a petition with the court to have her father completely removed from her conservatorship, speaking out via her lawyer, saying she was afraid of her dad. She also stated she would no longer perform while her father had control over her assets. This fight to remove him has gone on for a little more than a year, with Spears speaking out frankly about her life of restrictions.

After that testimony, she was allowed to hire her own attorney and her father eventually filed for the conservatorship to be dissolved. And now, a judge has completely removed any restrictions from Spears' life, giving her freedom she hasn't enjoyed in over a decade. So just what can she do?