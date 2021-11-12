Everything Britney Spears Is Free To Do Now That Her Conservatorship Is Officially Over
Britney Spears is finally free. A judge in Los Angeles officially dissolved Spears' conservatorship on November 12 after almost 14 years, according to the Associated Press. The conservatorship, which was controlled by Spears' father, Jamie, first went into effect in 2008, after Spears had a series of public mental health situations and lost custody of her children. Spears was placed under a full conservatorship, meaning her father had control of her estate and of her person. After just eight months under the care of her dad, a judge ruled that the conservatorship could last indefinitely, per Billboard.
However, Spears did not seem content to spend the rest of her life under her father's direction. In 2019, ostensibly due to his illness, Jamie stepped down from being her conservator, maintaining control only over her estate. But in November 2020, Spears filed a petition with the court to have her father completely removed from her conservatorship, speaking out via her lawyer, saying she was afraid of her dad. She also stated she would no longer perform while her father had control over her assets. This fight to remove him has gone on for a little more than a year, with Spears speaking out frankly about her life of restrictions.
After that testimony, she was allowed to hire her own attorney and her father eventually filed for the conservatorship to be dissolved. And now, a judge has completely removed any restrictions from Spears' life, giving her freedom she hasn't enjoyed in over a decade. So just what can she do?
Britney Spears now has full control of her life
While under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie, Britney Spears had very little control of her life. In a rather intense testimony given to the court in June, Spears described all she had endured under his care, reported The New York Times. She alleged to the court she wasn't allowed to marry, wasn't allowed to go off birth control to have more children, and wasn't permitted to be driven around by her boyfriend, among other things. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad, and my dad only. He acted like he didn't know, but ... he was the one who approved all of it," she claimed.
But now that she no longer has to wait for her father's approval, Spears can do everything she hadn't been able to do for the past 14 years, enjoying life to the fullest. In September, after her father was removed from her conservatorship, Spears became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. She has also posted images of herself driving. Spears has also been exploring a seemingly new side of herself since her father left, posting a series of nude photos on her Instagram and taking vacations with her fiancé, per E! News.
In short, she can do whatever she wants to, whether that means having more children, making more music, performing, or just retiring and enjoying her life free from any expectations or restrictions. And she can finally enjoy her hard-earned money without worry.