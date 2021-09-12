Inside Britney Spears' Engagement To Sam Asghari

Oops! Britney Spears did it again — she got engaged, and we're already dying to see what her and fiance Sam Asghari's wedding looks like (We're keeping our fingers crossed that Britney gets married in a crop top). As reported by People, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram. Based on Britney's reaction, we're just going to guess that she was not expecting her beau of nearly five years to pop the question. "I can't f**king believe it!!!!!!" she wrote, adding a string of wedding ring emoji.

Britney shared a video of herself showing off her engagement ring inside her home. She was rocking a pink top, black lace choker, and red dip-dye highlights that matched the tips of her fingernails. She hammed it up for the camera, sticking her lips out and holding her hand in front of her mouth as if she were surprised. Sam asked her if she liked her new sparkler, which had a colossal diamond befitting a pop princess. "Yes!" she excitedly responded. Sam's manager told People that jeweler Roman Malayev designed the ring.

Britney and Sam's engagement comes just days after Jamie Spears finally asked a judge to terminate his daughter's 13-year conservatorship, per Variety. Britney previously claimed that her conservators were barring her from getting married again, which would explain the timing of Sam's proposal. However, it worried some fans. "Hmmm. You are about to get your money back, and he proposed," wrote one Instagrammer. Other fans begged her to get a prenup.