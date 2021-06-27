This Is What Britney Spears Really Wants In Her Life
Britney Spears made some very bold claims about how she has been treated by her family — and by her management team — over the past few years, during a virtual appearance in open court on June 23. The pop star told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been forced to work, forced to take drugs, forced to go to therapy, and that she's been watched nearly 24 hours per day, seven days per week by hired staff paid to oversee every single thing that she does, according to transcripts provided by CNN.
Another thing that Spears told Judge Penny was that she has wanted to get married and have another baby, but that she has being prohibited from doing so. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now on the conservatorship. I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have a ID [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the I[U]D out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any children, any more children," she said, according to CNN. Spears has two teen-aged sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, but appears to want to start a family with her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari. However, there may be even more to it — read on!
Britney Spears would love to have a daughter
Britney Spears may want something very specific when it comes to having another child; it seems she would really love to have a baby girl. An ex-boyfriend of hers, who chose to remain anonymous, told Page Six that Spears wants to have a daughter. "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That's all she's ever wanted, really. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead," he said. And, his comment tracks.
Back in 2013, Spears told InStyle that she really wanted to have a little girl. When asked about her five-year plan, Spears said, "I would like to be busy for the first couple of years, but then I would really like to have another baby, a girl. I think she would be like a mini-me. I think it's going to be crazy. I'm not going to feel as alone in the world anymore. I'm going to feel like I have a second person, like, that's me," she told the outlet, according to E! News.