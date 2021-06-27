This Is What Britney Spears Really Wants In Her Life

Britney Spears made some very bold claims about how she has been treated by her family — and by her management team — over the past few years, during a virtual appearance in open court on June 23. The pop star told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been forced to work, forced to take drugs, forced to go to therapy, and that she's been watched nearly 24 hours per day, seven days per week by hired staff paid to oversee every single thing that she does, according to transcripts provided by CNN.

Another thing that Spears told Judge Penny was that she has wanted to get married and have another baby, but that she has being prohibited from doing so. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now on the conservatorship. I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have a ID [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the I[U]D out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any children, any more children," she said, according to CNN. Spears has two teen-aged sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, but appears to want to start a family with her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari. However, there may be even more to it — read on!