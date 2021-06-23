Britney Spears Admits Heartbreaking Truth About Her Life At Court Hearing

On June 23, Britney Spears spoke in court for the first time since requesting that her father be removed as her conservator. After a delay due to technical difficulties, Spears was given the go ahead to speak, without interruption, by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Although no one knew what Spears was going to say, she revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the heartbreaking struggles that she has faced over the years.

At the hearing, Spears admitted that she lied when she told the world she was happy in an Instagram Q&A a few weeks ago. "I've told the world I'm happy and OK. I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, I'm insane," she said, according to CNN. She went into detail about being put on medication, specifically lithium, and told the court that she wishes she could "sue" her family. "It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back," she said, according to the Britney Law Army Twitter account.

