The Truth About Britney Spears' Dad Stepping Down As Conservator

Britney Spears' battle over her conservatorship has taken a positive turn for the iconic pop star. As fans of the entertainer might know, Britney has been in a heated battle with her father, Jamie Spears, in an attempt to remove him as conservator. Since 2008, Britney's father has been in the role, meaning he had control over decisions that affected her financial situation, reported The New York Times. He used to also be the conservator of her person, in control of decisions that affected her own body, like medical choices or whether she could get married, but stepped down from that role in 2019, citing his own personal health situation.

However, Jamie still had control over Britney's finances, a situation she reportedly hasn't wanted since 2014. A report in The New Yorker detailed the timeline of Britney's conservatorship, including her repeated attempts to have her father removed from it. In response, Bessemer Trust was appointed to be the estate's co-conservator in 2020 but decided to step back in July, per The Guardian. Around that time, a judge also refused to remove Jamie from his role, citing the existence of the trust. Since then, Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, stepped down from representing her, reported NPR, and Britney hired a new lawyer, who has gone after Jamie, stating, "if he loves his daughter, it's time to step aside so Ms. Spears can move forward to a healthy, productive life," via NPR.

And it seems Jamie has done just that.