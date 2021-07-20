Britney Spears' New Lawyer Gives A Big Update

The "Free Britney" movement is continuing to make headlines. Almost every week there is a new update about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle as the case gets further along in the court system. So, what is going on now?

In the wise words of the pop queen, "You want a Lamborghini? Sippin' martinis? Look hot in a bikini? You better work," and it looks like her new lawyer is doing just that. Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart is doing everything in his power to help the "Toxic" singer get her life back. In June, Spears' conservatorship case became even more of a sensation when the pop star pleaded with a Los Angeles, Calif. court, saying, "It's my wish and my dream for all of this to end," and, "I just want my life back," per Insider. In a mid-July court appearance, Spears went on to say "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Adding, "I want him investigated ... This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," per E! News.

So, how is her new lawyer helping the music icon following these assertions? If you're wondering what Rosengart just told reporters outside of the courthouse, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what Rosengart told the public following a July 19 court hearing.