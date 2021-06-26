What Did Britney Spears Do After Speaking Out About Her Conservatorship?

Britney Spears spoke virtually in open court about her conservatorship on June 23. Her heartbreaking remarks shed light on what many fans have thought for several years; Spears is being kept from living a normal life by the people closest to her — namely her father, Jamie Spears. Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she didn't know that she could file a petition to end her conservatorship, and declared that she's ready for the nightmare that she's been living to come to an end. "Going forward, I'm not willing to meet or see anyone. I've met with enough people against my will. I'm done," Spears said, according to the full transcript of her court appearance, provided by CNN.

Spears also told Judge Penny that she wished she could stay on the phone with her, as it seemed to make her feel liberated, even if it was temporary. "I feel open and I'm okay to talk to you here today about it but I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever because when I get off the phone, all of a sudden, I hear all these 'no's. No, no, no, and then all of a sudden, I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone and I'm tired of feeling alone," Spears explained, according to CNN. However, Spears ended up doing something awesome after her hearing ended. Keep reading for more.