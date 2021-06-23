Jamie Spears' Response To Britney's Shocking Claims Has Fans Outraged

Britney Spears made a virtual appearance in open court on June 23, speaking out about her conservatorship candidly for the first time ever. In addressing Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the challenges that she's been through over the past several years. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed. I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. She went on to details some of the things that she's been through, saying that she wishes she could "sue" her family for what they've done to her over the years.

Toward the end of the hearing, Spears demanded that her conservatorship end, according to NPR. After she was finished speaking, her attorney responded, and then her father's attorney was given a chance to speak. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much," was the only response from Jamie's camp, according to the Britney Law Army Twitter account.

