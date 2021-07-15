Who Is Britney Spears' New Lawyer, Mathew Rosengart?

Britney Spears is back and ready to dominate the courtroom with the assistance of one of Hollywood's top attorneys. Britney was granted new representation during a hearing on July 14, less than a week after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham resigned. Ingham, who represented Britney since 2008, withdrew from his position after the singer claimed he misled her, per The New York Times.

During a shocking testimony on June 23, Britney claimed she was unaware she could terminate her conservatorship altogether, however, Ingham reportedly said otherwise, per Daily Mail. Previously, the Grammy winner simply focussed on removing her father Jamie Spears as sole conservator. "I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. My attorney says I can't — it's not good, I can't let the public know anything they did to me. He told me I should keep it to myself, really," she said.

Wasting no time, Britney moved on to high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, with TMZ reporting she personally filed documentation on July 10. A source told Page Six Britney had "multiple conservations" with Rosengart and expressed concern once Ingham resigned, saying, "Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him. He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling. He'll be in court tomorrow."

After Rosengart was given the green light to represent Britney, he told the media he'd be moving "promptly" and "aggressively" for Jamie's removal, per 9Honey. So, who is he exactly?