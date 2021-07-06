The Truth About Britney Spears' Lawyer Quitting

Following her own harrowing public testimony, as well as bombshell reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, there appears to be a mass exodus from Britney Spears' management and legal teams. The Bessemer Trust, which had been appointed conservator of Britney's finances, has resigned, claiming they did not know the conservatorship was involuntary. Larry Rudolph, Britney's longtime manager, also resigned, saying that if the star wasn't performing, there was no career to manage. Now, could it be that Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, has also jumped ship?

In Britney's public statement to the judge, she alleged long-term emotional abuse on the part of the conservatorship, which was controlled entirely by her dad, Jamie, for years. She also claimed that she had not been informed that she had the option to petition to end the conservatorship at all — something her lawyer certainly should have told her. Ingham has been facing increasing public pressure, especially from #FreeBritney activists, as well as increased public scrutiny.

Scroll on to learn what we know about Ingham's possible resignation.