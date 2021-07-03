Why Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Disputing This Claim She Made In Court

On June 23, Britney Spears spoke in open court for the first time, telling the judge overseeing her conservatorship case that she has been mistreated and abused by her family, her management team, and even her doctors — all of whom were supposed to be protecting her. According to the full transcript of her statement provided by CNN, Britney told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that those in control of her conservatorship have used that power to force her to do things against her will.

Following Britney's court appearance, her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to investigate some of the claims made by his daughter, according to E! News. In the court filing, Jamie said that he is "concerned about the management and care of his daughter," pointing out that he had stepped back from the role as her conservator for the past two years. "Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears's testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," Jamie's lawyer wrote in the formal petition.

And now, there's even more to it. Keep reading to find out the latest.