Is Britney Spears' Boyfriend Ready For Marriage And Kids?

Ever since 2008, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, having control over the pop star's entire life, according to NPR. At the time, Britney was undergoing a mental health crisis that played out largely in the public, which prompted the conservatorship in the first place. Now, 13 years later, Britney is fighting for the right to control her life — and, thanks to a June 23, 2021 court testimony from Britney herself, fans are realizing just how mistreated she has been over the years.

In a particularly disturbing detail from the testimony, Britney revealed she wants to have another child — but because of her conservatorship, she isn't allowed to. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she explained (via People). "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant." Britney went on to explain that her "so-called team" doesn't want her to have more children, which explicitly goes against her personal wishes.

Of course, the person in question who Britney wants to marry and have a child with is her longterm boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Asghari has been publicly supportive of Britney's freedom, but does he agree with her wishes to have a child together? Keep reading to learn more about how he feels about the situation.