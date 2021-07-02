What's Really In Store For Britney Spears' Future?

Back at the start of 2019, Britney Spears told the world that she was taking a break from performing, effectively canceling her Domination residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas in order to spend more time with her family. Spears made the announcement on social media, letting her fans know that she was heartbroken to have to cancel, tweeting "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand." And she has certainly followed through with that plan; she has not performed nor has she recorded new music in more than two full years.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Spears' next move, many wondering if she will ever perform again. However, the "Piece of Me" singer has been going through a lot of personal things, particularly when it comes to her conservatorship. On June 23, Spears made a virtual appearance in open court and told the judge presiding over her case that she deserves a break — amongst other things, including that she's been mistreated and abused by some of the people closest to her.

"Basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just you know, do what I want to do," Spears said, according to the full transcript provided by CNN. So, what's really in store for Spears' future?