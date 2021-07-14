Britney Spears' Lawyer Battle Finally Reaches A Conclusion

Britney Spears' conservatorship case resumed in court on July 14, and the pop star made another virtual appearance. Back on June 23, Spears voiced her desire to hire her own legal representation, according to the transcript provided by CNN. On July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, had submitted his resignation. The very next day, Vanity Fair reported that Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, filed a petition requesting that her daughter be allowed to choose her own legal counsel. This petition was to be addressed in court during the next hearing — and we now know the ruling.

The petition was addressed in court, and Britney Spears' father — who is the sole conservator of her estate — was given the chance to respond to the request. According to Page Six's deputy editor Nicholas Hautman, he did not object. "Jamie's lawyers did not object to the judge allowing Britney to hire her own lawyer," Hautman tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, Hautman confirmed that the judge overseeing the case approved Spears' request to hire her own attorney.